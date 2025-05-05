What We Know About the Man Who Killed an Officer the Day After an Officer Shot & Killed His Son

Authorities in Ohio said a man “purposely” struck and ran over a sheriff’s deputy the day after his son, Ryan Hinton, 18, was fatally shot by police. Ryan and three others were suspects in a car theft. They were in the car when police located them. Ryan was shot after appearing to aim his gun at an officer as he fled with the other suspects.

Rodney Hinton Jr. has been charged with aggravated murder in the death of the sheriff’s deputy, who was struck Friday while directing traffic near the University of Cincinnati, according to authorities.

According to his Facebook profile, Rodney Hinton, Jr., attended Purcell Marian High School. Hinton’s profile also stated that he works for First Student, but a spokesperson told The Enquirer that he applied to work for the company and does not work for them.

Hinton pleaded guilty to assault and aggravated menacing in Middletown Municipal Court in 2023. He was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to have no contact with the victims.

According to Cincinnati.com, he previously shared posts about police brutality on social media, including a podcast criticizing the execution of Nate Woods, a Black man who was sentenced to death in Alabama despite never touching the murder weapon. He also shared a post calling for the arrest of an officer who shot Atatania Jefferson, a 28-year-old Black woman in Texas, while responding to a call for a wellness check.

People on social media are taking sides, with many claiming Hinton’s son was murdered by an officer. The full story with a video can be found here.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email