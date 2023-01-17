What’s New at the Klaus Schwab World Economic Forum

The rich and powerful self-appointed global leaders began their Davos events with a Master of the Future speech by Klaus Schwab, a real-life Bond villain. They used to meet secretly, but they are out in the open now. They have thousands of young global leaders infiltrating governments everywhere.

The eccentric, illogical kooks of the World Economic Forum (WEF) are behind globalism, closing farms,15 minute cities, digital personal tracking, eating bugs, and getting us peasants out of trains, planes, and automobiles.

Elon Musk was supposed to be one, but he went rogue. He was invited to WEF at Davos but declined the offer.

I was invited to WEF, but declined — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 24, 2022

Erick Erickson complained on his show today about the conservatives and their conspiracy theories about WEF. He seems to think WEF failed and are now just meeting in their little lonely cliques. I hope he’s right, but Joe Biden is following his agenda, as is Justin Trudeau of Canada, Mark Rutte of The Netherlands, and others. I’ll believe Erickson is right when people stop attending these billionaire club forums and giving them credibility.

Maybe Erickson thinks they failed, but Schwab thinks they’re doing great.

Klaus Schwab says the world will no longer be run by superpowers like America… it will be run by the World Economic Forum stakeholders, such as Blackrock and Bill Gates. pic.twitter.com/CsAfwBUEdR — Pelham (@Resist_05) January 17, 2023

Fortunately, the good news is Schwab is 84 years old; unfortunately, he’s not 104, and is very influential.

Their big message is to stop climate change, and they are good enough to fly in on their private jets to tell us that.

On day one of WEF we tracked down the private airport where the global elites park their jets before flying their helicopters to the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023.✈️🚁 All so they can tell us to stop flying. So much for that ‘climate crisis’.https://t.co/K1oA8SAWoV pic.twitter.com/zz9QcnzO8I — The Rev’d Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) January 17, 2023

“Old Horseface,” aka Hanoi John, is very impressed with himself and his “select group of human beings.”

When people begin to think they belong to a “select group of human beings,” they become either insufferable, like John Kerry, or downright dangerous. And sometimes both. #WorldEconomicForum https://t.co/ZEskqQY7Z6 — Gordon G. Chang (@GordonGChang) January 17, 2023

The Senator from West Virginia, wearing a Ukraine flag pin, argues against a free press.

Joe Manchin argues against the First Amendment at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos: “The problem we have is the open press system and basically all the platforms.” pic.twitter.com/c8pX3WN34N — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 17, 2023

The former host of [Un]Reliable Sources on CNN is leading a panel at Davos on disinformation. As one of the most proficient spreaders of disinformation, he should know what it entails.

No stranger to disinformation, former CNN host (now a fellow at Harvard) starts “The Clear and Present Danger of Disinformation” panel at the World Economic Forum. We’re on the ground in Davos asking tough questions, follow along:https://t.co/cc7736nMbT pic.twitter.com/aZeufCJFjc — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 17, 2023

You can trust the WEFers. They will use Interpol. Nothing will build trust more.

