What’s New at the Klaus Schwab World Economic Forum

By
M Dowling
-
2
31

The rich and powerful self-appointed global leaders began their Davos events with a Master of the Future speech by Klaus Schwab, a real-life Bond villain. They used to meet secretly, but they are out in the open now. They have thousands of young global leaders infiltrating governments everywhere.

The eccentric, illogical kooks of the World Economic Forum (WEF) are behind globalism, closing farms,15 minute cities, digital personal tracking, eating bugs, and getting us peasants out of trains, planes, and automobiles.

Elon Musk was supposed to be one, but he went rogue. He was invited to WEF at Davos but declined the offer.

Erick Erickson complained on his show today about the conservatives and their conspiracy theories about WEF. He seems to think WEF failed and are now just meeting in their little lonely cliques. I hope he’s right, but Joe Biden is following his agenda, as is Justin Trudeau of Canada, Mark Rutte of The Netherlands, and others. I’ll believe Erickson is right when people stop attending these billionaire club forums and giving them credibility.

Maybe Erickson thinks they failed, but Schwab thinks they’re doing great.

Fortunately, the good news is Schwab is 84 years old; unfortunately, he’s not 104, and is very influential.

Their big message is to stop climate change, and they are good enough to fly in on their private jets to tell us that.

“Old Horseface,” aka Hanoi John, is very impressed with himself and his “select group of human beings.”

The Senator from West Virginia, wearing a Ukraine flag pin, argues against a free press.

The former host of [Un]Reliable Sources on CNN is leading a panel at Davos on disinformation. As one of the most proficient spreaders of disinformation, he should know what it entails.

You can trust the WEFers. They will use Interpol. Nothing will build trust more.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Vieira
John Vieira
47 minutes ago

Remember the two old farmers…My son got his BS, then his MS and now he’s getting his PHD….Got the 1st two, what is this PHD thing??? “Piled Higher and Deeper”…

0
Reply
GuvGeek
GuvGeek
50 minutes ago

The Climate Change Scam is all they have left!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz