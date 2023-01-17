Dr. Bostic, Self-Described “Evil Salesman,” Is Pushing DEI Into GA

Project Veritas released a new video today exposing Dr. Quintin Bostic, a Content Manager who works for Teaching Lab.

Teaching Lab is a professional learning lab for teachers transitioning to educational equity. Dr. Bostic’s job includes selling teaching curriculums to schools. Cobb County and Fulton County have their curriculum, and who knows who else.

Dr. Bostic, an award-winning educator, describes himself as evil. “I would say I’m a good salesman, but I’m also an evil salesman.”

Since Critical Race Theory is “still banned in schools” in Georgia, he’s selling DEI – Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion – which is the same thing.

About Governor Kemp, Bostic says, “He is, like, such an idiot. Like, his wife does a lot of stuff on education here [in Georgia] … I would get nailed” if Governor Kemp’s wife found out what I’m doing.

The goal is “to get the kids to influence their parents to make the [ideological] shift too.”

BREAKING: @TeachingLabHQ Director @DrQuintinBostic Admits Violating State Law; Sells Critical Race Theory Curriculum to Schools ‘If you don’t say the word “critical race theory,” you can teach it..’pic.twitter.com/M3RDyuI3sr — Maura (@indiesentinel) January 17, 2023

DEI IS GOING SCORCHED EARTH ON AMERICA WITH MARXIST IDEOLOGY

DEI is the new leftist religion, and a lot of people are making tons of money selling it. It has corrupted our colleges and universities, and now it’s in our K-12 system.

There are so many DEI administrators in colleges and universities that they are now an impregnable force taking them over. The movement was gradual at first and then all of a sudden it was everywhere in response to pressure from the Soros-funded Black Lives Matter movement.

The Left is using their new religion to destroy capitalism and all that’s good about the United States.

Biden is pushing DEI into every government agency. Bostic, an evil salesman, is pushing DEI into Georgia schools when he knows it’s the same thing as Critical Race Theory which is banned legally.

DEI is the new secular paganism.

Related