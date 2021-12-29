When Dr. Fauci Said Things Officials Now Call Conspiracy Theories

Watch Dr. Fauci say all the things that are now considered conspiracy theories. He said at the outset that it would take a minimum of a year to a year-and-a-half to know if the vaccine works — one we can use.

Another warning he gave at the time is that if you get vaxxed and then get infected, the response could be caused by the vaccine. The only way you know if the vaccine caused it is to have an extended study. It wouldn’t be the first time. There is a history of vaccines making people worse.

I don’t know when he said this, but I do remember hearing it last year.

Watch:

How many minutes before this gets taken down? pic.twitter.com/vjFAxPxbLx — Phil (@ForTheGreater13) December 28, 2021

