Jury reaches verdict in the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell

By
M Dowling
-
0

A jury has reached a verdict Wednesday in the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and close associate of the wealthy convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The verdict will be read in court shortly.

The jury, which is made up of six women and six men, deliberated for about 40 hours over six days


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply