When Sen. Murphy Bragged About Overthrowing Ukraine’s Government

This is a thread people must see. So few know about this following information.

In 2014, Swamp Senator Chris Murphy bragged about the United States successfully overthrowing Ukraine’s government:

“I think it was our role, including sanctions and threats of sanctions, that forced, in part, Yanukovych from office.”

“We have not sat on the sidelines. We have been very much involved. Members of the Senate have been there. Members of the State Department have been on the Square.”

“The Obama administration passed sanctions. The Senate was prepared to pass its own set of sanctions, and as I’ve said, I think that the clear position of the United States has, in part, been what has helped lead to this change in regime.”

“If, ultimately, this is a peaceful transition to a new government in Ukraine, it will be the U.S. on the streets of Ukraine who will be seen as a great friend in helping make that transition happen.”

US interest in other people’s resources:

“There is a U.S. interest here. We are in the middle of negotiating a new trade agreement with Europe. To my state, it’s enormously important. We do 40% of our trade in Connecticut with Europe.”

“If Ukraine is part of the EU and thus is part of this new trade agreement with the United States, that could result in billions of dollars in new economic opportunities for the U.S.”

“So, we do have an economic interest in Ukraine being a part of the EU, and we shouldn’t be shy about making that interest clear.”

The US should have no interest in overturning other nations’ governments for our own selfish purposes. We aren’t even good at determining who should run other people’s nations.

Perhaps Chris Murphy belongs in the CIA, not the Senate.

Shortly after he said this, Russia invaded Crimea.

Still very few people know about this https://t.co/15DoFSmsRe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2025

Putin took Crimea shortly after Chris Murphy did this interview… There’s been a war in Ukraine ever since… Putin believes the U.S. was involved in overthrowing Ukraine’s government like Murphy is admitting to here — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 3, 2025

Victoria Nuland’s call setting up the coup in Ukraine.

Here’s the ACTUAL CALL where Victoria Nuland is discussing setting up the coup in Ukraine in 2014. I’m not posting propaganda you rube! -VJpic.twitter.com/d8mP3Yf0iV — RealVinnieJames (@RealVinnieJames) February 28, 2025

It’s no small matter to overthrow a foreign government. Look at the results. Ukraine is under rubble and hundreds of thousands are dead. We face a potential World War.

Sleazy politicians who can’t handle power are responsible for devastation.

