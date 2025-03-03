The American Left Are on the Streets for Ukraine

By
M Dowling
-
3
35

Senator Durbin is bragging about the radicals showing up in only four hours for a march. They are on call lists and are the same leftists who show up at every protest.

They are the Democrat army of communists and anarchists.

Suddenly, the radical left wants war. They are no longer interested in marching for peace.

Watch the video and the Zelensky faces:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz