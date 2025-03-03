The American Left Are on the Streets for Ukraine

Senator Durbin is bragging about the radicals showing up in only four hours for a march. They are on call lists and are the same leftists who show up at every protest.
They are the Democrat army of communists and anarchists.
-
Rollover or transfer your retirement accounts tax- and penalty-free with cryptocurrencies by BlockTrust IRA.
Suddenly, the radical left wants war. They are no longer interested in marching for peace.
SENATOR DICK DURBIN: On 4 hours notice, thousands showed up in Chicago to protest for Ukraine against Trump’s decision to humiliate Zelensky. The American people stand behind the Ukrainians, who are fighting for our values. pic.twitter.com/wuD8G7V5Qb
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 3, 2025
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
Watch the video and the Zelensky faces:
Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter