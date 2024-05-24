When You Lose Ackman, Rappaport, 50 Cents, Donald Trump Wins

By
M DOWLING
-
0
11

When Bill Ackman, a very liberal Jewish billionaire, begins to see the light, you know there is hope for our country. Conservatives need the liberals and moderate Republicans to really understand what we face if Joe Biden is re-elected. There just aren’t enough conservatives.

Bill Ackman started to see what Biden and the Democrats have become. He is gradually coming around. He gave a million dollars to another campaign for a man who claimed he was moderate but isn’t. He’s gone, and now Ackmans posting statements like this one from Cynical Publius.

Killer Mike, 50 Cents are caving to the MAGA movement while Hochul’s insulting people. So typical.


