When You Lose Ackman, Rappaport, 50 Cents, Donald Trump Wins

When Bill Ackman, a very liberal Jewish billionaire, begins to see the light, you know there is hope for our country. Conservatives need the liberals and moderate Republicans to really understand what we face if Joe Biden is re-elected. There just aren’t enough conservatives.

Bill Ackman started to see what Biden and the Democrats have become. He is gradually coming around. He gave a million dollars to another campaign for a man who claimed he was moderate but isn’t. He’s gone, and now Ackmans posting statements like this one from Cynical Publius.

I think the below post accurately summarizes the growing disparity between what the @realDonaldTrump campaign represents and what the @POTUS Biden campaign and today’s Democratic Party are or have become. It begs the question: Does America want to be a nation of victims or a… https://t.co/RXVYCk43Ot — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) May 24, 2024

Would be a shame if everyone tagged @AOC to make sure she sees this!!! pic.twitter.com/263SQXoNBq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 23, 2024

Killer Mike, 50 Cents are caving to the MAGA movement while Hochul’s insulting people. So typical.

The true colors of the Democrat party. I really hope this gets played constantly until the election. https://t.co/ioqTwYz1I6 — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 24, 2024

