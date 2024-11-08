Where Did the Dem Votes Go Or Where Did They Come From

As we reported repeatedly, roughly 12 to 15 million Democrat voters in 2020 did not show up in 2024. Where did they go? Or is the big question: Where did they come from in 2020?

This requires a bipartisan investigation or a third party of experts. In 2020, we had 81 million votes for Joe Biden. Kamala Harris has roughly 66 to 69 million, with all the legacy media reporting different numbers. The voters of 2020, now missing, didn’t go to Donald Trump. He’s polling roughly the same numbers, but he handily won the national vote with these numbers.

In 2020, Biden won 81,284,666 votes nationwide, compared to Trump’s 74,224,319. President-Elect Trump is currently at 74, 440,000, and he won it all. He also carried the downvotes, winning the Senate. Republicans are on the precipice of winning the House.

Personally, I like to think God wanted him this year, not 2020, but something else went on, and we need to find out what happened.

Here’s another way to look at it:

2004 Kerry – 59M

2008 Obama – 69.5M

2012 Obama – 65.9M

2016 Clinton – 65.9M

2020 Biden – 81.3M [aberration]

2024 Harris – 69.0M

We should demand an immediate bipartisan investigation. https://t.co/bj7CIUZQdk — Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) November 8, 2024