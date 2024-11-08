American Hero: From Jailhouse to the Texas State House

Talk about comeback stories! Shelley Luther, the former Dallas salon owner jailed after reopening her salon during the COVID-19 pandemic, has won a Texas state house seat in District 62 – dramatically won.



Shelley broke the quarantine in April 2020 to save her business and feed her children.

Dallas officials served her with a citation. She ripped it up at a rally. Luther said at the time, “We have a right to run a business and feed our children.”

This is a woman who set a courageous example for her children.

Soon after, an Obama judge sentenced Luther to a week in jail and a $7,000 fine. Luther was fined $1,000 for each day her salon, Salon à la Mode, was open after a court ordered it closed.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott pounced and changed the stay-at-home orders to prevent this from happening again. He made the rule retroactive.

Throwing Texans in jail whose biz’s shut down through no fault of their own is wrong. I am eliminating jail for violating an order, retroactive to April 2, superseding local orders. Criminals shouldn’t be released to prevent COVID-19 just to put business owners in their place. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 7, 2020

Ken Paxton ordered her released from prison, and she broke down in tears.

Shelley Luther just walked out jail and broke down in tears: pic.twitter.com/LTuyPIuFJf — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 7, 2020

Americans came out for her in a powerful way.

The GoFundMe for Shelley Luther has surpassed $500,000. “And that is a statement from regular Americans, hanging on, that this is what matters to us: our lives, our business, and, as a result, our country and the future.” @HeyTammyBruce @IWV on the #JobsReport and #OpenUpAmerica pic.twitter.com/WvQNGO8czR — Independent Women’s Voice (@IWV) May 7, 2020