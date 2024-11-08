American Hero: From Jailhouse to the Texas State House

Talk about comeback stories! Shelley Luther, the former Dallas salon owner jailed after reopening her salon during the COVID-19 pandemic, has won a Texas state house seat in District 62 – dramatically won.

Shelley broke the quarantine in April 2020 to save her business and feed her children.
Dallas officials served her with a citation. She ripped it up at a rally. Luther said at the time, “We have a right to run a business and feed our children.”

This is a woman who set a courageous example for her children.

Soon after, an Obama judge sentenced Luther to a week in jail and a $7,000 fine. Luther was fined $1,000 for each day her salon, Salon à la Mode, was open after a court ordered it closed.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott pounced and changed the stay-at-home orders to prevent this from happening again. He made the rule retroactive.

Ken Paxton ordered her released from prison, and she broke down in tears.

Americans came out for her in a powerful way.


