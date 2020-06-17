Where does Black Lives Matter’s money go

Black Lives Matter has a 61% approval rating in a recent poll in the wake of George Floyd’s death, but the high polling is mostly because of the media’s dishonest reporting. People think it’s just this lovely organization concerned about injustice towards blacks, thanks to the media hiding BLM’s true intent. It’s really not that and they have enough money to wield power over our political parties.

They are getting huge donations and one must wonder where all the money goes. They are also getting donations much as a shakedown artist does. If you don’t give, you’re a racist.

In recent weeks, Black Lives Matter has received substantial commitments and contributions from major corporations and celebrities. Many stars have from donations to various racial justice groups on social media, and Variety confirmed K-pop boy band BTS .

George Soros’ Open Society Foundations has so far given them $33 million.

They aren’t transparent when it comes to their finances. But, we do know the BLM chapters are often in nice, yuppie areas. The yuppies are ripe for the pickings. There is a naivèté and idealism about these types that make them susceptible to the BLM propaganda. BLM is not as it seems.

They are powerful and want to remake the country. They meet all the qualifications of a political party:

THE REAL BLM

The organization was founded in 2013 by three black revolutionaries, black secessionists, after the acquittal of Trayvon Martin’s murder.

Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi are radical communist revolutionaries. Tometi is friendly with Nicolas Maduro, Cullors is vehemently opposed to capitalism, and Garza is a former Black Panther and a Marxist revolutionary. They are all of one mind.

Many good people are in the 40 to 60 chapters nationwide because they don’t know what they’re marching for and raising money for.

It’s a global communist movement.

WHAT DO THEY WANT?

LaCorte News has a good rundown, which we summarized.

The movement intends to destroy the family unit, end the war on black life, dismantle cisgender privilege, and give all blacks a livable income.

They want immigration laws disbanded, especially for black illegals, decriminalize sex work, and a moratorium on mortgages and utilities.

They especially want a divestment from the police.

This is the Black Panthers reconstituted: