Data is in: open up immediately

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has not spoken with President Trump in two weeks. He told NPR’s “1A,” which is produced out of WAMU in Washington, D.C., that the last time he talked to Trump was “two weeks ago” and it was about “vaccine development efforts.”

Half the country is happy about that and the other half is not. He has been wrong on almost every issue, beginning with his original estimates of deaths from the coronavirus.

It’s obvious we need to shift to restoring the economy.

Dr. Fauci continually weighs in on things better left to the experts in that field. His latest bit of advice is for the baseball league to not play too far into the Fall. Of course, they haven’t even begun yet and can’t seem to agree on the money involved.

You can almost predict the fall of the stock market by his latest doom and gloom comments. He wants us to wait two weeks before we do anything.

He also lied to us about masks so there would be enough for “those who need them.”

Dr. David Henderson wrote a piece in the Wall Street Journal about why we need to open up immediately. He believes we actually only saved about 74,000 lives which are counter-balanced by the uptick in suicides.

The lockdown is unsustainable and we can’t keep it going. We don’t even know if the extreme lockdown and social distancing work. No matter, it must be balanced against the damage to peoples’ livelihoods. Suicides, domestic abuse, and child abuse cases are rising.

Our supreme leader in New York, Andrew Cuomo, has taken the licenses of restaurants who opened illegally in desperation and is threatening others. At the same time, he has no problem with the rioters/protesters who don’t social distance. Many don’t wear masks.

Small restaurants are particularly vulnerable, as this post from Townhall details:

As mask-donning servers approach our widely distanced tables and we grasp our disposable paper menus, the reality for independent restaurants in America is bleak. The “new normal” approach embraced by leaders across the nation is to keep restaurants significantly throttled well into the multi-phase approach to reopening. The few states with low enough COVID-19 transmission rates have chosen to grant business owners permission to earn some money again say they may only do so with a fraction of the business they need to survive.

Simply put, keeping six feet apart at all times with half the dining room closed is a practice that is mutually exclusive of financial survival for any restaurant.

A new report released by the Independent Restaurant Coalition estimates that 85 percent of small restaurants will be closed by the end of 2020. Those that are able to survive were either lucky enough to have a slush fund or are buoyed by a corporation that shares their profit. Under the current phased approach to reopening, however, independent restaurants are not going to make it.

Even if restaurants returned to normal operations with no regulations immediately, the report says, the damage done by months of closures has already sealed their fate. That damage, coupled with the unknown repercussions of the pandemic, such as consumer confidence, give few restaurants reason to be optimistic.

Despite the advent of the Big Box stores, small mom & pop’s are still the backbone of the American capitalistic system. They are being destroyed.

OPEN UP!