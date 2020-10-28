Bombshell Interview about Joe and Hunter Biden’s Corruption

Tony Bobulinski sat down for an exclusive interview with Tucker Carlson. He discussed the corrupt dealings of Hunter Biden and his father, Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden. The 18-minute interview was Tony’s attempt to clear his name, which has been smeared by the media. Tony also wanted to show how deeply Hunter and Joe Biden are embroiled in corrupt international dealings with foreign governments, including Communist China.



I could tell you what was said in the interview, but it’s much more powerful if you watch it.









Image from: foxnews.com