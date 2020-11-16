Where the President’s legal cases stand

Both Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani say they have the evidence to overturn the Pennsylvania election and possibly other states. We haven’t seen the evidence yet. President Trump said the recounts are meaningless because in Pennsylvania, for one, officials are not allowing them to look at signatures. The cases partly hinge on ballots that should have been rejected.

Erick Erickson, the Trump-hating, Trump voter, sent out his morning email outlining the Trump administration case for fraud. It was gloomy. He probably read a Washington Post article claiming President Trump’s attorneys abandoned the major argument to overturn the Philadelphia election.

The article’s authors reported that the Trump campaign was abandoning the claim that election authorities invalidated over 600,000 votes by barring Trump election observers from watching the count.

Erickson writes, “Over 680,000 illegal votes were cast there [Philly], according to Rudy Giuliani and the President’s legal team. This morning the President’s lawyers have abandoned that claim. The claim was premised on Republican observers being unable to witness the counting of the ballots. The President’s lawyers are dropping that claim now because it turns out the witnesses could observe. While they could not be within six feet, it turns out there were cameras with the counters, so observation via closed-circuit television could still be made. The President’s lawyers are abandoning that claim.”

According to the WaPo and other mainstream publications, Kathy Boockvar, Pennsylvania’s Democratic secretary of state, submitted a court filing in response to the Trump campaign’s actions reiterating her request for the judge to dismiss the lawsuit, noting that the amended suit “materially narrows the pending allegations to a single claim.”

The Trump campaign strongly denied the claims:

This story is completely erroneous. Our lawsuit in Pennsylvania absolutely still makes an issue of the 682,479 mail-in and absentee ballots that were counted in secret. To write that we had scrapped that argument requires not reading the amended complaint. https://t.co/zShPcOjQH4 — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 16, 2020

Do not use the law firm of Swaine & Viebeck. They are the WAPO activists who falsely wrote that we changed our case in PA. They didn’t read para 132-150 which repeat all the allegations of the 680,777 mail in votes which were deliberately concealed from Republican inspectors. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 16, 2020

They also missed Paragraph 4. @washingtonpost just making shit up today! https://t.co/hXmBycUmHN — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) November 16, 2020

READ THE COMPLAINT

Redline Trump Complaint by jan.wolfe5356

ERICKSON’S OTHER POINTS

The claim that Pennsylvania allowed Democrats to cure their votes but not Republicans is another aspect of the case and very tenable. The Court would likely allow Republicans to cure their ballots. If so, it would not be enough to overturn the election.

In Michigan, the judge considered the 234 pages of affidavits from 100 people. He said it was more an issue of poll watchers not going through their training. For that reason, they missed things like legitimate efforts to scan ballots. Some of the 100 walked back their claims.

The 10,000 dead in Michigan were only 50. When officials lack birthdays, the voters’ birthdays go in as 1900. It was the result of a prior agreement between the two parties.

In Arizona, only 191 votes are still in contention.

In Georgia, the recount does not show a rigging by Dominion.

THE ANOMALIES ARE NOT PROOF

The fact is that ballot harvesting did occur. Ballots were not rejected anywhere at a near-normal rate. Pennsylvania and Nevada both allowed questionable signatures. Pennsylvania didn’t care what the date was.

Unfortunately, once the ballot is separated from the ballot, it is too late to check for fraud concerning signatures and dates. Officials in Pennsylvania will not allow Republicans to check signatures in those cases where the envelopes are preserved.

That is a fraud, but it might not fly in a court of law.

THE NUMBERS

