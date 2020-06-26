While elderly died, over 2,000 hospital beds remained empty

CUOMO’S-DE BLASIO’S HOSPITAL SPACE

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced the construction of a multimillion-dollar field hospital at the end of March — the day after the USNS Comfort docked at Manhattan’s Pier 90.

The 350-bed facility only saw 79 patients, according to THE CITY. However, the Red Hook facility never saw a single patient, and both locations ended up costing over $40 million combined.

According to The City, the makeshift hospital at the tennis center closed after taking in 79 patients, according to City Hall officials. It cost $19.8 million to construct and revert back, the officials said.

Similarly, the USNS Comfort, which was originally slated to take the pressure off New York hospitals by taking non-coronavirus patients, departed after seeing just 182 patients over its month-long stay.

They agreed to take in 500 COVID patients.

The 1,000 bed USNS Mercy, which docked at Los Angeles Harbor March 27, departed May 15 after treating just 77 patients.

In April when the elderly who were sick with COVID were sent to nursing homes, the Javits Center had about 44 virus patients with room for 1700.

HE SENT THE ELDERLY TO THEIR DEATHS AND SEEDED NURSING HOMES

Still, the elderly were sent to nursing homes to seed them with the virus because of a mandate by the governor, and you can watch Andrew Cuomo order it on video. He is now trying to say he did nothing wrong. Yet he waited until thousands of elderly people died before he rescinded the order. In total, 6500 elderly died in nursing homes while all these hospital beds were available.

Cuomo can try to cast blame on the President or say he never issued the order, but the President didn’t do it and he did.

Andrew Cuomo keeps criticizing Florida but he had ten times the number of deaths than Florida had. He did not do a good job.

He didn’t care enough about the elderly to let them take up hospital space, and that’s the truth. He’s a member of the caring party.

