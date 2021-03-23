While giggling, Kamala tells us if she plans to visit the border today

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Kamala Harris was asked if she intends to visit the border. She then told us exactly when she plans to visit the border — “not today.” It’s apparently a laughing matter for her.

The southern border is a Democrat-made disaster zone with horrible pictures of kids in cages. It’s also the super spreader event of the year. Despite that, Joe called a lid yesterday at 1, and Kamala went to Florida where nobody wants her.

Watch:

You might be interested to know that Kamala is too good to salute the honor guard as she climbs up on Air Force Two.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.