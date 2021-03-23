While giggling, Kamala tells us if she plans to visit the border today









Kamala Harris was asked if she intends to visit the border. She then told us exactly when she plans to visit the border — “not today.” It’s apparently a laughing matter for her.

The southern border is a Democrat-made disaster zone with horrible pictures of kids in cages. It’s also the super spreader event of the year. Despite that, Joe called a lid yesterday at 1, and Kamala went to Florida where nobody wants her.

Watch:

VP Kamala Harris awkwardly laughs off a question from a TV reporter asking if she has plans to visit the border: “Not today” pic.twitter.com/VgF8qfH1Y5 — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) March 22, 2021

You might be interested to know that Kamala is too good to salute the honor guard as she climbs up on Air Force Two.

DISGRACEFUL: @VP Kamala Harris refuses to salute the honor guard at the steps of the aircraft. It is a clear demonstration of her dislike for those in uniform, both law-enforcement and military. pic.twitter.com/7QFHzamnt7 — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) March 23, 2021

Related