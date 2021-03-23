Biden calls for gun control, rifle bans, “immediately,” still not going to the border









Biden is exploiting the tragedy in Boulder, Colorado to stiffen already-prohibitive gun laws that don’t address the problem with the killer, Ahmad Aliwi Al Issa. The two gun bills passed by the House are also setting the stage for a gun registry.

Biden called for banning so-called “assault” weapons which will be most semi-automatic rifles. He calls for “immediate” gun control.

More restrictive gun laws are aimed at taking guns from lawful gun owners. Criminals and corrupt government officials will still own guns.

We don’t even know yet how this killer in Boulder got his gun. Did he pass a background check? His brother said he is mentally ill. Nothing in the gun bills passed by the House deal with mental illness, a big driver of mass killings.

Biden is traveling to Ohio Tuesday afternoon as part of the president’s “Help is Here” tour, to claim the American Rescue Plan lowers health care costs for some.

No one needs him in Ohio. He is needed at the border.

The freebies come from productive people. It’s a redistribution of wealth.

The package temporarily expands ACA subsidies, introduces new COBRA subsidies, and offers additional Medicaid coverage, among other things. People earning between 100 and 150% of the federal poverty level can have their entire premium covered.

Freebies buy souls.

The president, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff have been traveling around the country in recent days to sell the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion package Congress passed earlier this month.

Biden’s daily schedule is very light. For example, he took a lid yesterday at 1:13 pm.

Harris was in Florida on Monday to sell the package, and Emhoff was in Nebraska on Monday and is in Missouri on Tuesday.

The massive aid package resulted in direct checks to Americans, and provides for a lot of bailouts and payoffs.

Related