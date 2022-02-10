While Media Lie-Trashes Canadian Truckers, Truckers Say They Will Die for This Cause

The head of the Trudeau-funded Canadian Anti-Hate Network (CAHN), spread a picture of an antisemitic flier on social media claiming it to have originated with the Ottawa Freedom Convoy, an anti-mandate protest led by truckers.

Chair Bernie Farber tweeted it on Sunday, stating, “Taken by a friend in Ottawa at the Occupation. Apparently in plain sight,” captioning a picture of an antisemitic flier.

The only problem is that it was not from the Ottawa trucker protests against vaccine passports, vaccine mandates and Wuhan coronavirus restrictions – it was from an unrelated event in Miami, Florida, and first posted on Twitter on January 23rd. Farber defended the post before ultimately deleting his claims.

Wow Bernie, isn't it incredible that the picture your "friend in Ottawa at the Occupation" sent you is identical to the photo posted on Twitter two weeks ago by someone in Miami, right down to the ceramic design in the background? https://t.co/s4Xf3IbFrI pic.twitter.com/OJGEgrariZ — Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) February 6, 2022

It’s disgraceful how they are lying about these truckers, farmers, and cowboys.

Meanwhile, some in the media are trying to blame the truckers for halting automobile production due to the chip shortage, which is, according to Reuters, China’s fault.

The truckers say they will die for their cause. The more the globalists try to stop them with their usual dirty tricks, the more determined the protesters become.

