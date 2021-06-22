While people lay injured or dead, Juneteenthers stopped the ambulance and twerked



















A Juneteenth mob blocked an ambulance trying to reach shooting victims in Oakland, California this past weekend. Several women started twerking on or around the ambulance hood as others took video, reports The Daily Mail

What kind of country is this?

About 1,000 people stopped the ambulance as they tried to get to a scene of a shooting on Juneteenth. With no regard for the lives of the victims, they made a party out of the ambulance.

At least five female revelers twerked at the side of the ambulance, looking like tramps while people were in danger of losing their lives. At least one person was on the roof.

As it happened, one person did die and seven were injured.

Watch:

If I get shot please don’t twerk on my ambulance thanks 🙏

pic.twitter.com/PNkkiivQL3 — howie (@HowieHowfungi) June 20, 2021

