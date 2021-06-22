Manchin will VOTE to debate For the People Act to destroy the USA



















What a shock. Joe Manchin, the only hold out on the For the People Act was West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin and he will vote to begin debate tonight, Newsmax reported.

The act will destroy America, but Manchin is a true leftist who likes to pretend he’s moderate. He was just waiting for cover.

The overhaul to the election law will nationalize elections. Social media only promotes the tweets and posts that promote (lie about) the For the People Act.

Manchin will Likely betray America on the Filibuster Too

Manchin was the only Democrat who hasn’t supported the broad voting rights legislation that’s before the Senate, but he said he’s reached a compromise with other members of the party on changing it.

“Over the past month, I have worked to eliminate the far-reaching provisions of S.1, the For the People Act – which I do not support,” Manchin, of West Virginia, said in a statement. “I’ve found common ground with my Democratic colleagues on a new version of the bill that ensures our elections are fair, accessible, and secure.”

That’s not true. It still destroys voter ID, among other important features.

Republicans plan to block debate on the legislation with a filibuster, which would need 60 votes in the 50-50 Senate to break.

The purpose of tomorrow’s vote isn’t to succeed in passing it. They just plan to begin the drama, the lies, and the pressure. It is all leading up to breaking the filibuster.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Tuesday that the Senate’s failure to advance the legislation “will be dramatic evidence why the filibuster needs to be modified.”

That’s the plan and we all know Democrats will do whatever they want.

Related

















