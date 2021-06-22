Colorado mayor bans the Pledge, threatens members reciting it



















When Democrats get power, they love to use it unilaterally. We have a great example from Silverton, Colorado.

Mayor Shane Fuhrman suspended the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance during board meetings last week. Fuhrman made the decision without a vote by the board members. Town Trustee Molly Barela questioned his power to make that change during the public meeting that was live-streamed on the internet.

Fuhrman told the board members and attendees, “Due to direct and indirect threats, inappropriate comments in and out of public meetings, and the general divisiveness this is creating in our community, we will not be doing the Pledge of Allegiance during town of Silverton board of trustee meetings.”

He provided no evidence and backed it up with nothing. Then he told them next time he would remove everyone from the meeting. Furman is obviously an authoritarian Democrat, but then I repeat myself.

The Pledge, the flag, and patriotism are becoming a real problem for Dems.

Watch these two clips:

SILVERTON, Colorado – Mayor bans the Pledge of Allegiance at city meetings. pic.twitter.com/ODTblj8ieV — ShatteredWorldMedia 🌐 (@MediaShattered) June 20, 2021

