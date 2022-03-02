While Putin Invades Ukraine, US Military Is Trained in Genderism

While Russia wages a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and a proxy war with the U.S. and Europe, the U.S. Army is putting its soldiers through mandatory training on gender pronouns and coaching officers on when to offer soldiers gender transition surgery, according to an official military presentation on the subject obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

It’s a recipe for the breakdown of order and discipline in the military. Of course, they should be treated with respect but genderism is part of the communist/WOKE movement in this country. The goal is not to make the military better.

The Free Beacon obtained the slides of the training from a high-ranking whistleblower and they were confirmed by the army spokesman.

The presentation, “Policy on the Military Service of Transgender Persons and Persons with Gender Dysphoria,” was given to officers earlier this month along with instructions for them to train their subordinates on the material.

Every member of the Armed Forces had to participate.

The transgender presentation follows on a June 2021 announcement by the Army altering its policies so that transgender soldiers can openly serve.

It’s WOKE over the mission of the military.

“The Army allows transgender soldiers to serve openly,” states the presentation, which is tailored for Army commanders and leaders. “An otherwise qualified soldier shall not be involuntarily separated, discharged, or denied reenlistment or continuation of service on the basis of gender identity.”

The presentation offers several hypothetical scenarios for how soldiers should be treated if they are transgender or in some stage of transitioning to another gender.

In one situation, a “soldier who was assigned male at birth says he identifies as a female,” “lives as a female in his off-duty hours,” and “is not requesting to be treated as a female while on duty.” In that case, the soldier should be treated with dignity and respect and no further action is required.

If the transgender soldier, however, “later requests to be identified as a female during duty hours and/or experiences increased distress relating to his gender identity,” the officer in charge must “inform [the] soldier of the Army’s transgender policy and recommend that he sees a military medical provider.”

“Gender transition in the Army,” the presentation states, “begins when a soldier receives a diagnosis from a military medical provider indicating that gender transition is medically necessary.”

Gender dysphoria is a mental illness and should be treated as such, despite the absurd nonsense coming out of mental health professionals today.

