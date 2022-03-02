Biden’s SOTU – from Neurosis to Putting NATO on Putin’s Border

Forget the Biden speech for a minute and look at this. It’s hysterical. You’re going to need a laugh if you listen to the speech.

NEUROSIS ON DISPLAY

Dementia Joe struggled at times to get sentences out but was well-practiced for this teleprompter speech. If you tried to fact-check this, you’d be busy for a week. The readers here a savvy and know when he’s lying.

Yesterday, Pelosi made Congress wear masks, but, suddenly, today, in time for the SOTU, she canceled the masks. That was so Democrats and Republicans couldn’t be differentiated by the unpopular masks.

They are “social distancing” – but shaking hands and hugging?

They’re very neurotic.

BORDERS, OIL, WORLD WAR III

Biden talked tough about Ukraine’s border but nothing about our open borders as our enemies are threatening us.

Biden: World has agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from reserves — about 15 hours of global production. What a joke. We should be drilling and fracking. But Biden has shut down new US drilling. Joe Biden just said Putin will never weaken the will of the Iranian people. He meant the Ukrainian people.

Joe Biden pledged to stage American troops in NATO countries in Eastern Europe. Is he looking to start World War III?

“We have mobilized American ground forces, air squadrons, ship deployments to protect NATO countries, including Poland, Romania, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.”

