Biden’s SOTU – from Neurosis to Putting NATO on Putin’s Border

Forget the Biden speech for a minute and look at this. It’s hysterical. You’re going to need a laugh if you listen to the speech.
This is one of the greatest live TV moments of all time pic.twitter.com/il4Nx9O6LP
— Jewish Patriot 🚛 (@MAGAJew2) March 1, 2022
NEUROSIS ON DISPLAY
Dementia Joe struggled at times to get sentences out but was well-practiced for this teleprompter speech. If you tried to fact-check this, you’d be busy for a week. The readers here a savvy and know when he’s lying.
Yesterday, Pelosi made Congress wear masks, but, suddenly, today, in time for the SOTU, she canceled the masks. That was so Democrats and Republicans couldn’t be differentiated by the unpopular masks.
They are “social distancing” – but shaking hands and hugging?
They’re very neurotic.
BORDERS, OIL, WORLD WAR III
Biden talked tough about Ukraine’s border but nothing about our open borders as our enemies are threatening us.
Biden: World has agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from reserves — about 15 hours of global production. What a joke. We should be drilling and fracking. But Biden has shut down new US drilling. Joe Biden just said Putin will never weaken the will of the Iranian people. He meant the Ukrainian people.
Joe Biden pledged to stage American troops in NATO countries in Eastern Europe. Is he looking to start World War III?
“We have mobilized American ground forces, air squadrons, ship deployments to protect NATO countries, including Poland, Romania, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.”
“Our forces are not going to Europe to fight Ukraine, but to defend our NATO Allies — in the event that Putin decides to keep moving west.”
BIDEN: “Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our NATO Allies in the event that Putin decides to keep moving west. For that purpose, we have mobilized American ground forces, air squadrons, ship deployments to protect NATO countries…” pic.twitter.com/ycU00koKzf
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 2, 2022
RANDOM TALKING POINT SPEECH
Dementia Joe struggled at times to get sentences out but was well-practiced for this teleprompter speech. If you tried to fact-check this, you’d be busy for a week. The readers here a savvy and know when he’s lying.
Joe Biden just said Putin will never weaken the will of the Iranian people. He meant the Ukrainian people. Good grief!
He’s going to grow government and didn’t appear to have a plan for anything.
He lied about 6.5 million “new jobs”. We still haven’t regained all the jobs we had in March of 2020 when the failed lockdowns were implemented. Although he did create jobs for Hunter in China and Ukraine.
Biden didn’t sound like he was speaking to America – Venezuela maybe.
This whole speech is turning into what Biden promises he will do since he has only done terrible things so far.
We found out that the head of Intel won’t build in America unless Congress passes some left-wing piece of garbage Democratic welfare bill? Wow, real patriot.
Biden says: “Lower your costs, not your wages.” He’s living in an alternative universe. Why is he putting the onus on employers when he’s destroying our energy sector and causing inflation?
He falsely claimed he’s a capitalist. “Capitalism without competition isn’t capitalism” according to him. In truth, capitalism without competition is a government job.
HE REALLY CARES ABOUT THE POLICE
All of sudden, he cares about the police and spoke of two who died. That’s pathetic since he made the nation far more dangerous and wants to defund the police. He said at one point, “Let’s hold our officers accountable.” How about criminals? Could we start holding them accountable?
Biden also pretended he wants to fund the police. Democrats pretended they want that too, clapping enthusiastically for police funding. That’s because the polling for their defund stance is abysmal.
How this guy can lecture us on improving policing after abandoning law enforcement is rich. while crime exploded and riots raged, and defunding police was pushed by his own party, he hid in his basement like a gibbering goofball.
~ Greg Gutfeld
Then he spoke about gun laws, and he lied, claiming we can’t sue gun manufacturers.
He lied and said votes for minorities are blocked and he wants the John Lewis Act and Freedom to Vote Acts passed. Those acts will make it near impossible for Republicans to get elected President.
Biden wants the brutal abortion act passed as well as the Equality Act, an act that is an assault on religious freedom.
Biden wants more censorship.
Oh, and he pretended he cares about the troops.
He tried to sound strong by yelling like a loon towards the end of his speech. He can’t pull off a powerful ending or even a speech from a teleprompter
At the end of this speech, he said, “Go get him,” but no one knows what he was talking about. Who, Joe? Who should we go get?
The Speech
Go to about 1:36:35: