While the South Was Devastated, Kamala Starred in the Bawdy “Call Her Daddy”

Vice President Kamala Harris recorded an episode of the explicit “Call Her Daddy” podcast this week.

Harris has not held a formal press conference in 77 days and is criticized for avoiding tough questions while prioritizing appearances on shows like “Call Her Daddy.”

The “Call Her Daddy” podcast is infamous for episodes that delve into topics like the “Gluck Gluck 9000” oral sex technique and various relationship and dating hacks. The show’s tagline, “Exploiting their lives makes you feel better about yours,” tells you all you need to know. Harris wants to be cool with all the perverts in her voting bloc, especially the new, illegal ones.

Meanwhile, a hurricane ravaged the South, and at least 223 people are dead, with many still missing. The world is on fire. Our economy is sinking, and our borders are overflowing with anonymous, unvetted people. She appears ill-suited to anything other than guest starring on “Call Her Daddy.”

She continues to avoid direct questions from mainstream media, running her campaign from the basement, so to speak.

Despite the urgent need for direct communication, Harris has not held a formal press conference since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee.

She has made sporadic media appearances on supportive platforms but notably avoided more traditional press engagements that could involve tough questions on her administration’s response to national crises.

Her interviews are carefully controlled and scripted.