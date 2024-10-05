Blinken Just Gave $157M to Hezbollah-Controlled Lebanon Not NC

After 223 people died and many are still missing, as the South was devastated by Hurricane Helene, Secretary Blinken boasted that the US is sending $157 million to assist those in need in LEBANON. Lebanon is home to the terrorist group Hezbollah, and Hezbollah will confiscate the money.

Last week, the US gave more than $16 million in aid to Ukraine and Israel. We have given Ukraine over $200 billion, according to some reports.

Biden set a $2.7 billion cap in aid to the US South. Harris said flippantly that she would give $750 to some households, but they have to reach her income threshold and other restrictions. Mayorkas said his department is broke, and they gave $1 billion to housing for illegal aliens.

Elon Musk nuked Sec. Buttigieg online yesterday for his inaction during the recovery after the hurricane. Buttigieg is finally coordinating with Musk, and Musk thanked him publicly. The government’s help and rescue efforts have been very slow.

NEW: Elon Musk thanks Pete Buttigieg for helping him expedite approval for support flights in North Carolina after calling him out earlier in the day. Good. The apparent resolution came after Musk called out the federal government for blocking flights. “There are hundreds… pic.twitter.com/N9diQz3QBW — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 5, 2024