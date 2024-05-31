While You Watched Trump News, Biden Moved Closer to WW3

Biden gave permission for Ukraine to hit Russia with US weapons, ostensibly to defend Kharkiv.

President Joe Biden has lifted restrictions on Ukraine using weapons supplied by the United States against targets on Russian territory, but only to defend the under-fire Kharkiv region, a senior US official said Thursday. Biden keeps inching us closer to World War 3.

Politico reported that he did it secretly. Does he even know what he’s doing?

Ukraine allegedly asked for this policy change, and, of course, we gave it the okay.

Excerpted from the Politico Report:

“The president recently directed his team to ensure that Ukraine is able to use US-supplied weapons for counter-fire purposes in the Kharkiv region so Ukraine can hit back against Russian forces that are attacking them or preparing to attack them,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

In the last few days, the U.S. made the decision to allow Ukraine “flexibility” to defend itself from attacks on the border near Kharkiv, the second U.S. official said….

In effect, Ukraine can now use American-provided weapons, such as rockets and rocket launchers, to shoot down launched Russian missiles heading toward Kharkiv, at troops massing just over the Russian border near the city, or Russian bombers launching bombs toward Ukrainian territory. But the official said Ukraine cannot use those weapons to hit civilian infrastructure or launch long-range missiles, such as the Army Tactical Missile System, to hit military targets deep inside Russia.

We just crossed another red line. We are headed for World War 3. The lunatics in the White House won’t stop.

By the way, our borders are wide open.

Hungarian Leadership Is Very Concerned

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told journalists on Thursday that NATO is whipping up “war hysteria.” He called it a “psychosis,” pushing Western leaders to adopt increasingly “crazy ideas” that could lead to grave consequences.

War escalation will be on a Friday at the NATO event, he indicated.

“European colleagues [have] plunged … into an ever-deeper pit of war psychosis, and I believe that the presence of the Americans and British will only stimulate this hysterical state,” Szijjarto said in Brussels. The minister also stated that he expected the meeting on Friday to be “surrounded by a more pro-war atmosphere than ever before.” Such an atmosphere would create the conditions for “more crazy ideas to get support,” he warned.

