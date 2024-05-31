Ex-Apprentice Producer Said Donald Trump Used the N-Word

A former producer from ‘The Apprentice’ has alleged that Donald Trump used the N-word to refer to a Black contestant on the show WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE. The media’s running with it as if it were fact, but the man presented no evidence – none at all.

Nothing like kicking a man when he’s down.

We’ll never know whether it’s true, but is the producer a Democrat? That might help us figure it out.

Personally, I don’t believe it. Donald Trump hung around with Black people, and before he ran for President as a Republican, no one ever thought of him as a racist.

The producer, Bill Pruitt, said he had a 20-year NDA that had just expired, which is why he can talk now. He took the $5 million and claimed they threatened him with prison. How could they put him in prison? Ridiculous.

So, now he’s writing nasty things about Donald Trump on the pages of far-far-left Slate, that Trump is a fraud, a sleazy hustler with no character, blah, blah, blah. Let me guess: the producer is a Democrat.

It’s so convenient that it’s coming out now when Biden is losing some significant Black votes.

Related