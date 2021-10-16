Walmart: America – a ‘White Supremacy System’- whites are ‘supremacists’

















Walmart provides mandatory training in partnership with the Racial Equity Institute for executives and recommends it for hourly workers.

Christopher Rufo reports that the program, which Walmart began in 2018, focuses on such CRT-premised topics as “intersectionality,” “internalized racial oppression,” “internalized racial inferiority,” and “white anti-racist development.”

The training institute is getting very rich off this as you can imagine.

The program developed by the REI for Walmart first attacks the American system, which is typical of Critical Race Theory.

“The program begins with the claim that the United States is a “white supremacy system,” designed by white Europeans “for the purpose of assigning and maintaining white skin access to power and privilege.”

“American history is presented as a long sequence of oppressions, from the “construction of a ‘white race’” by colonists in 1680 to President Obama’s stimulus legislation in 2009, “another race-neutral act that has disproportionately benefited white people.”

Consequently, the Walmart program argues, white Americans have been subjected to “racist conditioning” that indoctrinates them into “white supremacy,” or the view “that white people and the ideas, thoughts, beliefs, and actions of white people are superior to People of Color and their ideas, thoughts, beliefs, and actions.”

The program also argues that it is not true, for whites, at least, that “one’s comfort, wealth, privilege, and success has been earned by merits and hard work.” Rather, it claims that systemic racism is at the root of success for whites.

So all that work you’ve immersed yourself in over the years is meaningless, you racist!

Such arguments against hard work might be strange for an employer to promote, but CRT thinking is beyond strange.

The Smithsonian, for example, claimed that “hard work” and “self-reliance” are “aspects and assumptions” of “white culture.”

One can only guess at their intentions. It looks like they want us to become drones and lazy dolts content with living on the government dole, but I’d be guessing.

Walmart’s program, according to Rufo, supports race-based segregation for diversity training efforts, claiming that such segregation is necessary because “people of color and white people have their own work to do in understanding and addressing racism.”

There is a solution!

The program encourages whites to accept their “guilt and shame,” adopt the idea that “white is not right,” acknowledge their complicity in racism, and, finally, move toward “collective action” whereby “white can do right.” The goal is for whites to climb the “ladder of empowerment for white people” and recreate themselves with a new “anti-racist identity.”

My solution might be better. How about we stop shopping at Walmart?

Related















