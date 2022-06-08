Whistleblowers Come Forward on Purging Conservatives from the Agency

Rep. Jim Jordan said whistleblowers told him the DOJ is purging conservatives from the agency [as if the DOJ isn’t tainted and politicized enough]. They are suspending employees and taking away their security clearances if they disagree with their narratives, such as the Jan. 6 investigation of the school board issue.

Six agents have come forward to Congress: two on the school board issues, and four on the J6 probe.

The DOJ and other agencies are weaponized against political opponents. That is how the Left is operating.

Watch:

