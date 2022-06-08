How the Races Stand in CA and Elsewhere After Yesterday’s Primaries

After yesterday’s primaries, a number of races are decided. A few are hopeful, others are not.

State Senator Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) from Northern California will face California Governor Gavin Newsom (C-Commie) in November’s gubernatorial contest.

Newsom won 60.8% of the state’s voters and Dahle 15.2% of the vote, according to preliminary election returns, KTLA reports.

California has a bizarre system of voting that ignores party in the last round. It basically ensures a Democrat win.

It’s not without hope, however.

“I am grateful for your support and look forward to the general election campaign ahead. On to November,” Republican Lanhee Chen tweeted. Chen won 33 percent of the vote, the New York Times confirms. He gives Republicans some hope for California in the race for Comptroller.

One never knows the future of California for certain. As the new immigrants get a load of what Democrats want for them, they might come around.

IOWA, NEW MEXICO, S. DAKOTA

Retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Michael Franken bested former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer to score the Democratic nomination for Iowa’s U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday and will run against Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley in November. Grassley, one of the longest-serving members in Senate history, has held the seat since 1981 and has never received less than 60% of the vote in his re-election bids, reports Axios.

Former television meteorologist Mark Ronchetti has come out ahead in a crowded field to claim victory in the New Mexico GOP primary for governor. He’ll take on Democratic incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham in November.

Though Ronchetti led the five-way Republican race in fundraising, according to campaign finance reports from the secretary of state’s office, he raised less than half of what Gov. Lujan Grisham brought in for the primary contest, where she ran unopposed, so says NPR.

With the nomination locked up, Kristi Noem will go on to face state House Minority Leader Jamie Smith (D) in the November general election, though she is widely expected to win, The Hill reports.

