White BLM ‘protesters’ stalk 65-year-old state senator at his home

White black lives matter ‘protesters’ harassed a 65-year-old state senator by showing up at his home early in the morning. The goal was to intimidate Minnesota Republican Senator Warren Limmer.

BLM is stalking lawmakers by parading around on their personal property, demanding he come out to speak with them.

The all-white group at Limmer’s home knocked on the door while some guy pounded loudly on a drum. There were several people making noise in the street.

They used bullhorns to wake up the senator, his family, and his neighbors. The lunatics looked through windows and banged on doors for over an hour.

Who do these aggressive bottom feeders think they are?

They go after Democrat politicians as well. They march on their homes, vandalize them, and torment their neighbors. They’re very threatening.

The police should be empowered to arrest them. This BLMers are nasty and empowered.

Watch:

They entered a 65-year-old state senator’s property to harass and intimidate. These people are the bullies of politics. https://t.co/uaGw8MQGrS — DaybreakInsider (@DaybreakInsider) August 3, 2020