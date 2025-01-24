Zelensky Now Demands 200,000 European Peacekeepers

During a World Economic Forum address, Ukraine’s President Zelensky demanded 200,000 peacekeepers from Europe as a condition for peace. He was serious.

According to him, this is the minimum number of troops needed to guarantee security.

“From all Europeans? 200,000 is the minimum. This is the minimum. Otherwise, it’s nothing,” the ex-comedian said in Davos.

He also said previously that US troops have to be on the frontlines.

I’m sure Russian President Putin will be okay with that. One of the reasons Putin was disturbed in the first place was NATO expanded to Russia’s borders.

There are only 75,000 UN peacekeepers deployed now, and he wants 200,000. We only had about 156,000 soldiers on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day.

This is someone running a country in wartime? We can’t support this man any longer. He’s a dictator, and he needs to hold an election. I doubt Ukrainians want him leading them as he drags young men to the frontlines.

He needs to go to the UN Security Council and ask for peacekeepers.

At least 200,000 peacekeepers are needed in Ukraine to prevent a new attack by Russia, – Zelensky. pic.twitter.com/bbsslBnRw5 — Maria Drutska (@maria_drutska) January 22, 2025

