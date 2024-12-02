White House Is Decorated Like a Circus for Christmas

By
M DOWLING
-
2
70

The Biden Christmas decorations are a literal circus, but it has been four years of a clown show, so it’s all good. Jill didn’t realize this was for Christmas. She thought it was for Barnum and Bailey.

But let’s mock Melania’s more traditional sense of beauty. Democrats did:

This is supposed to be peace and light.

At one point, she copies the trees decorated in white.


