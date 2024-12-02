White House Is Decorated Like a Circus for Christmas

The Biden Christmas decorations are a literal circus, but it has been four years of a clown show, so it’s all good. Jill didn’t realize this was for Christmas. She thought it was for Barnum and Bailey.
Jill Biden’s final Christmas decorations at the White House. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/j8mBSb7b5Q
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 2, 2024
But let’s mock Melania’s more traditional sense of beauty. Democrats did:
Soon. pic.twitter.com/Vxm8XRO9Hk
— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 2, 2024
Compare & contrast: pic.twitter.com/vzP0l5O1YI
— Lester Dent (@LesterDent) December 2, 2024
Jill Biden just presented her White House Christmas decorations, and it’s truly the ugliest thing ever.
Melania Trump’s return as First Lady is just as big as Trump’s return. The White House is going to look beautiful & glamorous again. pic.twitter.com/Yuw0yVqJ57
— George (@BehizyTweets) December 2, 2024
This is supposed to be peace and light.
The 2024 official White House Christmas tree in the Blue Room. Decor was unveiled this morning. @FLOTUS chose the theme of, “A Season of Peace and Light.” pic.twitter.com/WA5Z9Ux2bh
— darlene superville (@dsupervilleap) December 2, 2024
At one point, she copies the trees decorated in white.
A Season of Peace and Light ️
That’s the theme for this year’s White House Christmas decor, unveiled this morning. We got a look at the freshly decked halls: pic.twitter.com/APvrzBqMJZ
— Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) December 2, 2024
Describe Jill Biden’s White House Christmas decorations with one word ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LuWV5iVvPf
— TheBlaze (@theblaze) December 2, 2024
