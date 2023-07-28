White House Denies Secret Service Protection to Robert Kennedy

As you know, Robert F. Kennedy’s father and uncle were assassinated. As a Kennedy, he is a target, and he has received death threats. He has a wife and seven children to worry about. His attorneys sent a thorough 67-page document backing up the need for security. The vindictive White House took 88 days to give their answer, which was ‘no.’

They don’t care if he dies.

“Since the assassination of my father in 1968, candidates for president are provided Secret Service protection. But not me,” RFK Jr. said on Twitter.

Typical turnaround time for pro forma protection requests from presidential candidates is 14 days,” he wrote. “After 88 days of no response and after several follow-ups by our campaign, the Biden Administration just denied our request.”

Kennedy said he received a message from Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas that read, “I have determined that Secret Service protection for Robert F Kennedy Jr is not warranted at this time.”

“Our campaign’s request included a 67-page report from the world’s leading protection firm, detailing unique and well-established security and safety risks aside from commonplace death threats,” Kennedy said.

Crack addict, tax fraud, and influence peddler Hunter Biden has a six-car motorcade escorting him around. The detail guards him at this home. Hunter also gets to ride on Air Force One and indirectly represent the United States at home and abroad.

The Biden White House was supposed to bring “decency” back. When does that start?

