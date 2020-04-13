White House responds to question of firing Dr. Fauci

Yesterday, President Trump retweeted a comment by DeAnna Lorraine who is running for congress. She uses the hashtag ‘FireFauci’ and that led to wild speculation by the media that he wants to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease.

His comment was in response to the media claiming President Trump delayed action on China. They are re-writing history.

Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape. I banned China long before people spoke up. Thank you @OANN https://t.co/d40JQkUZg5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020

Hogan Gidley, the Deputy Assistant to the President and Principal Deputy Press Secretary, issued a statement:

“This media chatter is ridiculous – President Trump is not firing Dr. Fauci. The President’s tweet clearly exposed media attempts to maliciously push a falsehood about his China decision in an attempt to rewrite history.

It was Democrats and the media who ignored Coronavirus choosing to focus on impeachment instead, and when they finally did comment on the virus it was to attack President Trump for taking the bold decisive action to save American lives by cutting off travel from China and from Europe. Dr. Fauci has been and remains a trusted advisor to President Trump.”

“This media chatter is ridiculous – President Trump is not firing Dr. Fauci…It was Democrats and the media who ignored Coronavirus…” pic.twitter.com/KCmvnnO23B — Hogan Gidley (@hogangidley45) April 13, 2020