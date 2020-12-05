White teachers forced to undergo training in how racist they are

Critical Race Theory is being forced on the white teachers in the San Diego Unified School District. It is a theory promoted by one of Barack Obama’s racialist college professors, Dr. Derrick Bell, one of his many far-left mentors.

“San Diego Unified School District is forcing teachers to attend “white privilege” training, in which teachers are told “you are racist” and “you are upholding racist ideas, structures, and policies.” The leaked documents from the training session will shock you,” writes Christopher Rufo.

The training begins with a “land acknowledgement,” in which the teachers are asked to accept that they are colonizers living on stolen Native American land. Then they are told they will experience “guilt, anger, apathy, [and] closed-mindedness” because of their “white fragility.” pic.twitter.com/meUO3GiXNu — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 3, 2020

After watching clips of Robin DiAngelo and Ibram Kendi, the trainers tell the teachers: “you are racist,” “you are upholding racist ideas, structures, and policies,” and that they must commit to becoming “antiracist” in the classroom. They must submit to the new racial orthodoxy. pic.twitter.com/EEFNc0H1em — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 3, 2020

The teachers are told that they are part of an oppressive white power structure. The trainers claim that “white people in America hold most of the [power]” and that white teachers have an “ability to thrive” that is “being preserved at every level of power.” pic.twitter.com/NMTpiyb6Ws — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 3, 2020

Finally, teachers are told they must become “antiracist” activists. They must “confront and examine [their] white privilege,” “acknowledge when [they] feel white fragility,” and “teach others to see their privilege.” They must turn their schools into activist organizations. pic.twitter.com/1KaJobp5Km — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 3, 2020

Here’s the problem: only 47% of San Diego Unified students reach proficiency in reading and math. Teaching “white fragility” will do nothing to help students improve their academic abilities—it will only serve activist teachers who want to shift the blame to “systemic racism.” — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 3, 2020

