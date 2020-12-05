White teachers forced to undergo training in how racist they are

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Critical Race Theory is being forced on the white teachers in the San Diego Unified School District. It is a theory promoted by one of Barack Obama’s racialist college professors, Dr. Derrick Bell, one of his many far-left mentors.

Dr. Derrick Bell

“San Diego Unified School District is forcing teachers to attend “white privilege” training, in which teachers are told “you are racist” and “you are upholding racist ideas, structures, and policies.” The leaked documents from the training session will shock you,” writes Christopher Rufo.

Watch:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.