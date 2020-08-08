Tyrannical Governor Whitmer visited Joe Biden in Delaware last weekend, according to the AP. It is the first known in-person session with a potential running mate.

Two high-ranking Democrats in Michigan said the meeting took place on Sunday.

The first-term governor of the battleground state has long been on his shortlist of possible running mates.

Flight records show a chartered plane left Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport for Delaware Coastal Airport at 5:33 p.m. and returned at 11:16 p.m.

Neither Biden nor Whitmer commented.

She is a very deceitful individual and will fit right in as Biden’s running mate.

Whitmer recently declared racism a public health emergency, which is nuts, but it works politically.

If Whitmer is chosen to join the ticket and Biden wins, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II would become the country’s only Black governor.

Biden and Whitmer formed a bond after he campaigned for her in the 2018 gubernatorial election. She is a co-chair on his campaign.