Antifa lunatics face off with Portland Police and a neighbor

A new Antifa group called the Youth Liberation Front, advertised their plan to invade a residential area of Portland last night. They brought shields and practiced using them prior to the event.

About 300 people marched to a building that houses the Portland Police and the Multnomah Country Sheriff’s Office. It has become the latest target.

They were dispersed and ran to hide in a suburb. One homeowner chased the lunatics out. It was a joint neighbor- police operation.

However, what is the overall plan? Are Democrats planning to allow this until November 4th?

Watch:

Tonight: Laurelhurst Park!

Friday, August 7th

Direct Action March

Meet: 8 PM • Move: 9 PM

No cops. No prisons. Total abolition.

Wear black, drink water, be water, and stick together! 🏴🖤 pic.twitter.com/IYoBUdtxtc — PNW Youth Liberation Front (@PNWYLF) August 7, 2020

Portland protesters practiced this shield wall formation in the park before the protest began. Then later at night, when riot police attacked with batons, they formed up and repelled the attack.

The cops were forced to retreat.

Practice makes perfect. 🛡🔥 https://t.co/lVZD0O6hox pic.twitter.com/pACJ1olHFY — PNW Youth Liberation Front (@PNWYLF) August 8, 2020

Hundreds of #antifa in black bloc carrying shields and weapons have surrounded the @PortlandPolice SE building. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/72CdTdKuXn — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 8, 2020

Antifa brawl with Portland Police in residential part of SE Portland. The Youth Liberation Front earlier gathered in Laurelhurst Park to practice fighting with shields. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/bIbYvFqyho — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 8, 2020

Overnight on 7–8 Aug., hundreds of #antifa again attacked the Penumbra Kelly police building in SE Portland. They blinded officers w/lasers & threw rocks & explosives at them. They lined the street w/nails & brawled w/cops using shields & body armor. https://t.co/xOy30vA8s0 pic.twitter.com/HxfzCnf30o — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 8, 2020

Antifa in Portland are still facing off with local police. They’ve been throwing projectiles at officers and the building. They’ve shut down the street for hours. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/xBLyz8eS7N — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 8, 2020

As police dispersed antifa rioters in SE Portland, they ran onto people’s property to hide from cops. One home owner goes out and tells them to get out. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/qMi4KyGGYi — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 8, 2020