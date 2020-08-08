Antifa lunatics face off with Portland Police and a neighbor

By
M. Dowling
-
3

A new Antifa group called the Youth Liberation Front, advertised their plan to invade a residential area of Portland last night. They brought shields and practiced using them prior to the event.

About 300 people marched to a building that houses the Portland Police and the Multnomah Country Sheriff’s Office. It has become the latest target.

They were dispersed and ran to hide in a suburb. One homeowner chased the lunatics out. It was a joint neighbor- police operation.

However, what is the overall plan? Are Democrats planning to allow this until November 4th?

Watch:

3 COMMENTS

  2. At some point, those ‘shields’ will be tested by OO buckshot and/or bullets, and maybe even flame-throwers. The shields and the leftist slugs hiding behind them will LOSE, and badly.

  3. Antifa’s “attempted” use of the Phalanx and trying to imitate the “300” didn’t go so well. The Spartans were highly trained soldiers, not soy-boys. Hence, Antifa boys were quite easily overrun and quite a few arrested for their attempts. Keep trying to imitate Hollywood and be assured You Will Lose.

