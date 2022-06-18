Who Caused Joe Biden to Crash His Bike?

By
M Dowling
-
0
14

And there goes Joe! When he’s not crashing the economy, he’s just crashing. Is it Putin’s fault or Trump’s? Maybe Exxon did it.

He’s crashing the stock market as well.

He crashed the energy sector too.

Here’s another kind of crash that he’s famous for —


