Who Caused Joe Biden to Crash His Bike?

And there goes Joe! When he’s not crashing the economy, he’s just crashing. Is it Putin’s fault or Trump’s? Maybe Exxon did it.
DOWN GOES BIDEN pic.twitter.com/yxHhRWOJyC
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 18, 2022
New video emerges of Pres. Joe Biden’s bike crash in Delaware this morning. pic.twitter.com/4KMiQdr6XQ
— Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) June 18, 2022
He’s crashing the stock market as well.
Every single S&P 500 stock is crashing. This is all on purpose. #ByDesign pic.twitter.com/B29x6E5geM
— Project TABS (@ProjectTabs) June 18, 2022
He crashed the energy sector too.
NBC: Nearly two-thirds of the United States are facing potential summer blackouts as the Biden administration continues to force new green mandates pic.twitter.com/nFx7IrbMp4
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2022
Here’s another kind of crash that he’s famous for —
Joe Biden to the CEO of Jo-Ann Stores: “My sympathies to the family of your, uh, your CFO, who dropped dead very unexpectedly.” pic.twitter.com/G6gSmDa1z5
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 16, 2022