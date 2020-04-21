WHO director is a monster, don’t fund monsters

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is the first non-physician director of WHO and he got his job with China’s influence.

He is a former member of a violent revolutionary communist party in Ethiopia that denied emergency medical treatment to an ethnic group. He is accused of personally overseeing the extradition of dissidents who were later imprisoned and tortured.

As John Martin explains in his excellent piece ‘The Crimes of Tedros Adhanom’, during his time in Ethiopia, the WHO chief was a member of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a violent communist revolutionary party which was listed as a terrorist organization by the U.S. government in the 90’s.

According to one Ethiopian newspaper, Adhanom was listed as the 3rd most important member of the Polit bureau standing committee in the TPLF.

The TPLF engaged in “systematic discrimination and human rights abuses” by refusing emergency healthcare to the Amhara ethnic group because of their affiliation with the opposition party. The Ministry of Health that oversaw these abuses was led at the time by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

HE COVERED UP THREE CHOLERA EPIDEMICS

Tedro’s popularity with China came after he covered up cholera outbreaks in his home country” of Egypt.

Tedros was also a health minister at a time when the regime was accused of covering up epidemics. A cholera outbreak spread the region in 2007, infecting thousands in neighboring countries. When it spread to Ethiopia, the government simply renamed the outbreak and called it Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD).

International organizations were pressured not to call it Cholera (despite the UN testing the infected and finding Cholera) and were pressured by government employees not to reveal the number of infected. Another stunning victory for the health minister.

The deadly famine which struck Ethiopia in the 1980s forever associated the country with the word, but it’s not entirely a thing of the past. The WHO itself after pages of gushing reports on how well Ethiopia’s health sector was doing, admitted in 2016 that at least 8.6 million people still needed food aid to survive and that the situation had not improved at all for at least four years.

He covered up three cholera epidemics.

In 2012, as foreign minister, in his big job, he ovesaw a crackdown on journalists and government opponents in the country, and an attempt to extradite those who had fled to Yemen in exile.

The two countries entered negotiations to track down and deport dissidents from Yemen and imprison them in Ethiopia. Tedros himself led these negotiations.

There is so much more at roughestimate.org, but, generally, one must say that instead of leading a global health organization, he should be tried for crimes against humanity.

He’s a monster if all this is true.

