China ups their spying and propaganda, has drones over NJ & 22 states

According to several current and former intelligence officials interviewed by Fox News, China is attempting to control the disease narrative inside the U.S. and cast the blame game anywhere but Beijing, Fox News reports.

One U.S. defense official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, underscored that the Chinese focus inside the U.S. remains centered on technology theft, military readiness and minimizing the blowback.

“Most assuredly, the American people will demand some kind of financial response, if not outright reparations in the many billions,” the source explained. “And the Chinese cannot afford that, but they know Trump will cut into it, too.”

A retired Pentagon officer underscored that its media operations are in “full swing,” a slight shift from its typical focus on IP and technology theft.

“It is about saving face for them,” said the source. “It’s about leaking out false information, even to our [the U.S. intelligence] apparatus.”

US DRONES TRACKING SOCIAL DISTANCING IN US ALSO SEND DATA TO CHINA

Many question the donation of Chinese-made DJI drones to some 43 law enforcement agencies in 22 states which are supposed to be used with the intention of surveilling and calling out those not adhering to stringent social distancing guidelines.

Those drones in Elizabeth, NJ are all over the place. The only reason they donated them can’t be their largesse. It’s to spy.

DJI, which holds an estimated 77 percent of the U.S. consumer market, has claimed that it cannot access information from its drones abroad. However, these drones might be sending critical information about our infrastructure to China.

Many analysts say China’s lying.

“DJI is a Chinese company and is therefore subject to Chinese national security and cybersecurity law. This means the CCP understands all of DJI’s data – including data collected in the U.S. by U.S. persons – to be ‘Chinese data’ and must, therefore, be made available to the Chinese government,” said Klon Kitchen. Mr. Kitchen is a senior research fellow for technology and national security at the Heritage Foundation.

“Any assurances that this information will be kept from Beijing is simply not credible.”

THEY ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR 80% OF ALL ECONOMIC ESPIONAGE

“China also regularly deploys backdoors that remain latent inside U.S. networks, waiting for the right time to become operational,” he stated. “This is another long-term threat because these backdoors can be difficult to detect, particularly if they are not ‘calling home’ to the hacker’s command-and-control server for new instructions. Latent implants are challenging to detect and can lie dormant inside networks for years.”

Fox says, China has been implicated in over 80 percent of all economic espionage charges the Justice Department has brought, Reuters reported this year, and is linked to 60 percent of all trade secret theft cases the department has brought charges in since 2012.

Numerous apps used by millions in the U.S. have also come under scrutiny and warnings from intelligence officials. Video conferencing giant Zoom acknowledged earlier this month that some of its call data were “accidentally” routed through China for non-China users, according to Fox.

China is tied to he U.S. NBA thanks to money and to Hollywood. Hollywood received over $9 billion from China and they have stars who often shill for China. They own a lot of U.S. businesses and just bought up PPE companies struggling under the latest crisis.

CHINA IS BLAMING THE USA FOR EVERYTHING

#FMsays “The H1N1 flu that broke out in the US in 2009 spread to 214 countries and regions, killing nearly 200,000 people, has anyone demanded the US for compensation?” Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang asked on Monday. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/JDpxxGE1OW — China Daily (@ChinaDaily) April 20, 2020

AIDS was first discovered in the US in the 1980s and spread to the world, causing great agony for the world, has anyone held the US accountable? he said. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/dclo0LqhyY — China Daily (@ChinaDaily) April 20, 2020

In addition, he cited Kishore Mahbubani, a professor at the National University of Singapore, as saying that the collapse of Lehman Brothers in the US caused a global financial crisis in 2008, but no one asked the US to bear the consequences. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/lRVtc0XCEe — China Daily (@ChinaDaily) April 20, 2020

People in #Wuhan find accusations of #China faking death numbers unfounded and biased. “The US is trying to shift the blame,” said a resident. #COVID_19 pic.twitter.com/kLTCOMmneS — China Daily (@ChinaDaily) April 21, 2020