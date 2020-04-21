Democrats say they will resist any attempt to “return to normal”

Unhinged and irrational well-describes Ayanna Pressley, the representative from Massachusetts and squad member.

She said we must resist all calls to “return to normal.” Pressley also claimed the president committed war crimes.

“So far as I’m concerned what’s happening with this administration – it’s akin to war crimes. Criminal negligence, science denials, the sluggish response… And so we find ourselves in the position of playing catch-up in the midst of a pandemic, which is the last place you want to be in the midst of any public health crisis, certainly not a pandemic, is working from behind. And we just have to reject any calls for a return to normal,” she railed irrationally.

Where can one begin refuting it?

He hasn’t been negligent for one day and he’s constantly dealing with doctors. He’s never been sluggish although it is part of the re-writing of history by leftists.

Did you hear her say we must resist all calls to “return to normal?” That could be the most concerning comment.

She’s a hardcore leftist and, like many of her comrades, she wants to use this crisis to make us into socialists/communists.

Extremely hard left Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, said California will not return to normalcy any time soon. He said it was “unrealistic” to think life as we knew it before the coronavirus pandemic would be back to normal anytime soon.

Newsom doesn’t have many cases but believes there will be a second wave.

He told an interviewer for CBS News, “You have to radically change the floor plans in the schools, in businesses, private-public institutions, large and small. We’re gonna have new protocols and procedures, temperature checks, people wearing face coverings across the spectrum. ”

“But the idea of tens of thousands of fans coming together across their differences, high-fiving one another, hugging each other— after a base hit or a strikeout— is not something I’m anticipating any time soon.”

Is there something else at work here? Green New Deal insanity perhaps? He’s planning on a socialist takeover.

The only people allowed to protest are leftists and what they espouse is the only path you are allowed to take.