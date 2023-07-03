Who Is Nahel Merzouk, France’s George Floyd

The deceased 17-year-old ethnic young man, Nahel Merzouk, was shot and killed by a police officer in a Paris suburb trying to evade capture for a sixth time. His tragic death has led to extremely violent protests.

Nahel was Algerian and Moroccan and an only child of a single mother. Most of the immigrants in France are from Algeria, once a French colony.

Several articles said he didn’t have a driver’s license but was the car’s driver. According to his mother, he didn’t have a police record, but France24 says he was in a rehabilitation program over problems at school.

His mom said he was a “good, kind boy.”

He appeared in a cop-hating gangsta rap video last month.

Some reports say that while trying to evade the police, he went on a wild, high-speed chase in a yellow Mercedes A-Class.

When police caught up with him, they ordered him to shut the engine off. Two French police officers are standing at the driver’s side window, one with his gun drawn. According to France24, a voice says, “You are going to get a bullet in the head.”

The France24 report was based on one of the other passengers in the car. The passenger claims it was an ordinary stop, and the officer hit Nahel, and then the other officer joined in. I didn’t see the officers hitting Nahel in this clip.

Nahel floored the gas, striking the officer, perhaps the officer’s arm.

The officer fires the gun into the car. He then appears to step back or is knocked backward by the vehicle as Nahel takes off.

Paris, France. French police officer is being investigated for homicide over the fatal shooting a 17-year-old boy in the Paris suburb of Nanterre after he failed to comply with an order to stop his car.

The officer was quickly charged with voluntary homicide, which is murder in the US. He is imprisoned at this time. The officer is 38 years of age.

Nahel had at least five charges of evading arrest. France Info reported that he had previously faced discipline for behavioral problems in school but entered a “professional integration program” that employs rugby.

When this shooting occurred, reports said he was well known to police.

That doesn’t mean he should have been shot.

It looks like Nahel Merzouk is France’s George Floyd. Nahel’s problems with the law have disappeared from the Internet, and he is portrayed much as George Floyd was – without flaws. The riots are similar to the Floyd riots. The video is one piece of evidence that doesn’t make the officer look good.

Macron thinks the perps are social media.

French President Emmanuel Macron is demanding social media platforms delete content related to the recent riots in France, stating they've "played a major role in recent events".

