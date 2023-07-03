Lab Grown Meats Coming Soon to Stores Near You!

by Mark Schwendau

After ten years of experimentation, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first-ever ‘cell-cultivated meats for two American manufacturers to distribute to the local food supply. The synthetic chicken and beef meat are now waiting for official labeling by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Since Bill Gates has money in UPSIDE Foods and public statements of the logic behind these faux meats have come out, such as, “…a new era of meat production aimed at eliminating harm to animals and drastically reducing the environmental impacts of grazing, growing feed for animals and animal waste,” conspiracy theorists are exploding across social media platforms about this development. They are also wondering aloud if this is the reason so many traditional agricultural-related food sources have been catching on fire and/or blowing up.

These conspiracy theorist researchers are not wrong. They use math to point out how this whole push for lab-grown meats seems to be yet another financial scam of the Biden Administration, similar to the renewable energy scam of the Obama Administration. The YouTube channel “What I’ve Learned” does an excellent job in a short half-hour documentary calling out the hypocrisy of using the math in this lab-grown meat venture.

Two numbers that make their point are the facts that lab-grown meat (even with government subsidies) will cost four times the amount of farm-raised animal meats at the grocery store, and the technology will only support one-half of one percent (.5%) of the total global demand for meats (chicken and beef).

After years of investment in “UPSIDE Foods” from Bill Gates, Richard Branson, and “Whole Foods” founder John Mackey, scientists of this new field touted the lab-cultivated meat as a possible solution to global warming, the inhumane treatment of animals, and growing world hunger.

Good Meat has been marketing its chicken in Singapore already and will launch in America with restaurateur and very world-famous chef partner José Andrés.

“We have been the only company selling cultivated meat anywhere in the world since we launched in Singapore in 2020, and now it’s approved to sell to consumers in the world’s largest economy,” said Josh Tetrick, co-founder and CEO of GOOD Meat and Eat Just said in a statement.

In a blog post, UPSIDE Foods noted what they see as a historic milestone “the culmination of years of dedication, ingenuity, and resilience from our team and supporters and marks the beginning of a whole new era in meat production.”

“Soon, Americans will be able to enjoy delicious meat that doesn’t involve the slaughter of billions of animals yearly,” UPSIDE Foods posted.

The UPSIDE Foods and Good Meat teams achieved all three key regulatory milestones they were after a “No Questions” Letter from the FDA, a USDA Label Approval, and the USDA Grant of Inspection.

Dan Glickman, Good Meat Advisory Board member and former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and member of the U.S. House of Representatives (D-KS), said in a statement his previous experiences gave him “the opportunity to work with countless individuals at the USDA who were committed to accelerating agricultural innovation and economic opportunity as well as promoting initiatives to nourish Americans better and feed people around the globe.”

Meanwhile, from the FDA website:

“The FDA is continuing to work with firms that are developing food made from cultured animal cells to ensure that the processes used to produce them are safe and lawful under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. While it is a shared responsibility for the FDA and industry to ensure food is safe, it is the manufacturer’s responsibility to ensure they are marketing food that meets all applicable FDA requirements.”

CONCLUSION:

I have real concerns and questions after writing this story. Coming from parents of health and medicine, I was raised to never put things in your body without knowing their long-term health effects. Second, I was raised as a Christian — the Bible states, “…they may rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky, over the livestock and all the wild animals, and over all the creatures that move along the ground.”

My second concern is related to the apparent incest in Washington, D.C., as is highlighted in the last two paragraphs of the story. Why would a former Congressman of Kansas be working against the cattlemen and ranchers of Kansas? And, what the hell is this “No Questions” letter all about?!

