Erick Erickson’s Devastating Ad That Perfectly Describes Kamala

Erick Erickson did a good job of creating his own ad explaining what Kamala Harris is in a short clip.

People seem afraid to say what Kamala Harris is:

All I did was take the video from the @TrumpWarRoom and stitched it together with the middle part of the ad from @DaveMcCormickPA and here’s Kamala Harris in her own words. We don’t need to attack her as a DEI candidate or a single cat lady. Just let her speak.

As we already reported, Mark Levin did a good job of doing the same, only he came on stronger.

Nice Summary:

Democrats and Kamala are rewriting history despite evidence to the contrary. It’s very Soviet.

“Trump accusation” even though Kamala is literally on tape saying it: pic.twitter.com/kGlPuuUFNI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 29, 2024