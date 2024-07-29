Erick Erickson’s Devastating Ad That Perfectly Describes Kamala

Erick Erickson did a good job of creating his own ad explaining what Kamala Harris is in a short clip.
People seem afraid to say what Kamala Harris is:
All I did was take the video from the @TrumpWarRoom and stitched it together with the middle part of the ad from @DaveMcCormickPA and here’s Kamala Harris in her own words. We don’t need to attack her as a DEI candidate or a single cat lady. Just let her speak.
As we already reported, Mark Levin did a good job of doing the same, only he came on stronger.
Nice Summary:
Democrats and Kamala are rewriting history despite evidence to the contrary. It’s very Soviet.
