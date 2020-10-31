Whoa! ABC News reports on Hunter

ABC News is corrupt. They bash the President 24/7 and report inaccurate news. However, in this report, they actually went straight news, at least they did in this short clip.

Watch:

NY Post Is Back Publishing About Hunter’s Laptop

The NY Post won the battle with Twitter and is now back on the platform. They are once again tweeting stories about Robert Hunter Biden.

The NY Post reports that Hunter Biden discussed leveraging his connection to his father in a bid to boost his pay from a Ukrainian natural gas company, according to an email he sent around the time he joined the firm’s corporate board.

In a lengthy memo to his then-business partner, Devon Archer, who already sat on the Burisma board, Biden repeatedly mentioned “my guy” while apparently referring to then-Vice President Joe Biden.

Under President Barack Obama, the elder Biden was the point person for US policy toward Ukraine, and he held a press conference there with Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk on April 22, 2014.

In other words, the Bidens, including Joe, are corrupt.

The memo from Robert Hunter Biden: