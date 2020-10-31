Most dangerous Slogan in America is turning the USA into China

Black Lives Matter, the brilliant slogan, has gotten the movement it represents far with people who don’t understand what the movement is actually about. It’s been adopted by sports leagues, schools, entertainment, and media outlets. Unfortunately, along with the great slogan, they are embracing the violent, communist movement it now represents.

BLM is basically a political party, a communist political party. It was co-founded by Patrisse Cullors and Alicia Garza, who have called themselves “trained Marxists,” and Opal Tometi, who observed Venezuela’s 2015 election at the invitation of the socialist government.

Don’t believe me, believe the people in Chicago:

A recently-posted video by New Zealand investigative reporter Trevor Loudon briefly explored BLM’s clear connections between BLM and the Chinese Communist (Maoist) Party. It was only up for hours when Vimeo took it down and banned it.

Interestingly, Senator Dianne Feinstein’s former Chinese spy/office manager is involved with BLM and Chinese communists in San Francisco. Feinstein said China is “growing into a respectable country among nations.” Who believes that?

Something is not right about Feinstein and her spy, as Pompeo said.

DIANNE HAS BEEN VERY COZY WITH THE CHICOMS

Since 1979, Feinstein has been a devoted advocate for Chinese Communists in the Senate. She’s never wavered, and her connections rise to the highest levels of the Chinese government.

As mayor of San Francisco, she established a “sister city” relationship with Shanghai, and it was a robust relationship by all accounts. She took her husband, Richard Blum, with her to China on a trip. They both formed a tight relationship with Shanghai Mayor Jiang Zemin.

Both Feinstein and Jiang rose to the highest levels in their careers even as Jiang initiated a brutal crackdown against practitioners of the opposition, Falun Gong. The crackdown included mass imprisonments, beatings, torture, rape, organ harvesting, and murder, and engaging in alleged human rights atrocities against Tibetans. Feinstein never renounced her friendship with Jiang, despite these acts, The Federalist reports.

They even visited each other in the U.S. and China.

Feinstein and her husband dined with President Jiang in Zhongnanhai in Mao Zedong’s residence. They allegedly slept in his bed.

SHE PUSHED FOR INCREASED TRADE WITH CHINA

Her relentless support for increased trade with China continues even though it hurts the American worker.

In May 1996, she penned an editorial in the Los Angeles Times calling for the United States to grant most-favored-nation trading status to China “on a permanent basis and get past the annual dance that is proving to be extraordinarily divisive and not at all helpful toward reaching the oft-stated goal: improvement in human rights,” The Federalist reports.

In March 1997, she was one of a handful of senators warned by the FBI that China might offer contributions to influence them.

By June 1996, the senator held a fundraiser at her home attended by President Clinton, Huang, and Xiaoming Dia, chairman of a Hong Kong-based investment company.

Two years later, Huang’s employer pled guilty to campaign finance violations. It was determined he had a long-term relationship with Chinese Intelligence.

China is currently active in stealing our trade secrets and intellectual property. They also fight addressing the enormous trade deficit with the United States.

IT WAS A LUCRATIVE RELATIONSHIP

In May 2000, Feinstein lobbied for making permanent normal trading relations with China. The measure ultimately passed. It helped pave the way for China’s entrance into the globalist World Trade Organization.

Hubby Richard Blum’s company invested more than $400 million in East Asia, with at least $90 million of it going to the China mainland. Those investments continued for years.

Throughout her career, as a self-described peacemaker, she often urged the appeasement of the Chinese regime. She was an apologist for their abuses and urged restraint.

China is no different than Russia or any other totalitarian nation that abuses its citizens, but the money kept rolling in for her and her husband.

Over the years, she took a hardline against Taiwan and drew a moral equivalence between the U.S. and China.

The BLM-CCP Film

Mike Gonzalez, a senior fellow at The Heritage Foundation and former editorial writer and reporter for The Wall Street Journal, first reported the connection between China and the Black Futures Lab, which shares a founder with Black Lives Matter. Left-leaning media outlets immediately criticized Gonzalez’s reporting.

Loudon noted that Kevin Roose, the same reporter for The New York Times who criticized Gonzalez’s reporting for The Daily Signal, also did a negative piece on The Epoch Times. The newspaper covers the Chinese government with a critical eye.

Loudon contributes to The Epoch Times.

Death to you, baby. You do realize they are serious, don’t you?

When do you remember riots over an election in the USA? You don’t because it never happened before, but Democrats are turning us into a Third World.

“Death to your f—ng empire” shouts a man burning the US flag at the BLM-antifa violent protest in Vancouver, Wash. pic.twitter.com/fN94XQI5Gf — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 31, 2020