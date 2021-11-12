WHOA! Bill Barr Opened the Probe Into Ashley Biden’s Diary

















Ashley Biden, Joe Biden’s daughter, apparently left her diary behind or someone stole it from her and it was problematic for Joe Biden, both in terms of allegations concerning Ashley and Hunter.

Project Veritas was offered the diary and decided against publishing it, but another conservative site, The National File, did publish it. James O’Keefe of Project Veritas turned it over to law enforcement.

However, on Sunday, after raiding the homes of two of his journalists and taking their notes and documents. The raid on O’Keefe’s home was a pre-dawn raid. The FBI shone white lights in his face, threw him against the wall, and handcuffed him while they took all his private documents and his phone. His donor lists and his sources are on that phone and in those documents.

A judge just ordered the DoJ to stop extracting files from James O’Keefe’s phone. Will they follow the order?

United States District Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Analisa Torres, ordered Biden’s Justice Department to stop extracting date from O’Keefe’s phones.

1.By November 12, 2021, the Government shall confirm via email that it has paused its extraction and review of the contents of Petitioner O’Keefe’s phones;

2. By November 16, 2021, the Government shall provide the Court with its response to Petitioners’ motion;

3. By November 19, 2021 Petitioners shall provide the Court with their reply, if any.

Since when does the federal government come down on a journalist for a diary he didn’t even take or publish?

BREAKING! The federal court has just ordered the DOJ to STOP extracting data from our client, journalist James O’Keefe’s phone, and ordered a hearing. Counsel for Project Veritas asked the court to do this yesterday! pic.twitter.com/nBrmf4myuj — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) November 11, 2021

BILL BARR OPENED THE PROBE INTO THE ASHLEY BIDEN DIARY

The story gets ever more interesting. A NY Times report states that Bill Barr opened the probe before the 2020 election.

The Times reported: The Trump administration Justice Department, then led by Attorney General William P. Barr, opened an investigation into the matter shortly after a representative of the Biden family reported to federal authorities in October 2020 that several of Ms. Biden’s personal items had been stolen in a burglary, according to two people briefed on the matter.

Is this what Barr thought important with the election coming up? Working with Biden? That wouldn’t be the first time he showed allegiance to Biden.

In a video posted to social media, Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe notes that Ashley Biden’s father’s FBI may be setting a dangerous precedent by, apparently, pursuing criminal charges against reporters for the crime of gathering information from sources.

The media and the government hate O’Keefe for investigative journalism.

