Chris Christie Wants to Run for President by Baiting Donald Trump

















It looks like former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie wants to run for president in 2024. He told “Axios on HBO” he won’t back down from a fight with former President Donald Trump who will likely run. That’s a self-serving taunt, obviously.

“I’ve never walked away from an argument, no matter who stood on the other side,” Christie told an Axios reporter during a wide-ranging interview in New Jersey.

Christie wants to take on Donald Trump. He claims he considers him a friend. He’s the friend who condemned Trump’s behavior and blamed him for J6.

What a friend.

Christie allegedly got great press for remarks he made last weekend at the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, where he argued Republicans need to focus on future fights rather than rehashing the 2020 election.

Trump disagreed and said that Christie “was just absolutely massacred by his statements that Republicans have to move on from the past, meaning the 2020 Election Fraud.”

“Everybody remembers,” Trump added, “that Chris left New Jersey with a less than 9% approval rating — a record low, and they didn’t want to hear this from him!”

“I’m not gonna get into a back-and-forth with Donald Trump,” the former governor told the Axios reporter . “But what I will say is this: When I ran for reelection in 2013, I got 60% of the vote. When he ran for reelection, he lost to Joe Biden.”

Why didn’t he also mention his popularity when he left?

Trump was wrong about the 9%. Christie had a 19% approval when he left office.

The RINO establishment blowhard plans to run on the trash Trump ticket and DJT should ignore him.

Christie is the guy who entertained Barack Obama like a lap dog while refusing to meet with Republican candidate Mitt Romney who was in the state campaigning at the time. Christie didn’t endorse Andrew Cuomo but he made it clear Cuomo was his guy. He never endorsed the Republican candidate.

