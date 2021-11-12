New Anti-Terror Bulletin Coming Targeting New ‘Domestic Extremists’

















The Department of Homeland Security is at it again. They plan to release a new anti-terror bulletin warning that domestic extremists are pushing violence against Congress, school, and health officials.

Who do you think they mean?

“Extremists have called for attacks on elected officials, political representatives, government facilities, law enforcement, religious communities, commercial facilities, and perceived ideological opponents.” – the bulletin read according to NBC News.

The bulletin claims extremists may be angered if new Covid vaccine mandates are imposed: “anti-government violent extremists could potentially use the new restrictions as a rationale to target government or public health facilities.”

In other words, if we resist, we could end up in a cell with the other patriots in D.C.

NBC News reported the bulletin will be released Wednesday.

The new document will add some new targets like those who exploit the American withdrawal from Afghanistan by both foreign terrorists and domestic racists.

In general, the bulletin continues, “threats include those posed by individuals and small groups engaged in violence, including domestic violent extremists and those inspired or motivated by foreign terrorists and other malign foreign influences. These actors continue to exploit online forums to influence and spread violent extremist narratives and promote violent activity.”

People who are anti-mask and anti-forced vaccinations are also targeted.

We wait for it with bated breath.

